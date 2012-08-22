Dwell Home Venice: Part 14

In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 14, May/June 2012: Roof and wrap.
Keeping the weather from entering a structure is one of the basic functions of shelter. At Dwell Home Venice the house walls are wrapped in a weather barrier and the roofs are sealed to make sure any rain stays outside.
Dwell Home Venice has exterior walls wrapped in Tyvek weather barrier followed by two layers of black paper.
Roofing plays an important role in sealing and waterproofing all homes. Dwell Home Venice features intensive and extensive green roofs in addition to standard built-up roofs. The installation of roofing materials requires integration with other building trades such as exterior wall waterproofing materials and also coping on the top of parapets, and so, on this project the roofing was completed in phases.
Versiflex PVC roofing was selected primarily for its cost-effective durability. Versiflex has three layers—a PVC polymer bottom ply, a polyester-reinforced fabric scrim, and a tough thermoplastic PVC-compounded top ply. For warranty purposes it is important that the material is installed according to manufacturer guidelines. Experts at JT Harris installed the roofing system at Dwell Home Venice.