Dwell Home Venice: Part 12

In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 12, January 2012: Completing the Framing.
A house springs up from the concrete foundations and slabs, seemingly overnight.
Several friends and colleagues told me that framing would feel like the quickest part of the project and this indeed turned out to be true. Almost eighteen months has passed since the project first started and yet, until recently, it felt like the only progress I could see was a couple of slabs on the ground. And then suddenly, in only a few weeks, a house-like wooden object appeared on the jobsite.
The stud frame is covered in Structural 1 plywood which is used as structural sheathing. This is called a shear wall and it increases the stability of the building. The inspector from the City had to approve of the nailing patterns on the plywood.