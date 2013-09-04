Dwell Favorites Head to Venice Architecture Biennale
View Photos

Dwell Favorites Head to Venice Architecture Biennale

By Kelsey Keith
The US curators for the 2014 Venice Architecture Biennale were announced this week, and the group includes several visionaries from Dwell issues past.

This week, the U.S. State Department announced the representatives for the American pavilion at next year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The Biennale typically hosts a mix of built work, conceptual and experiential situations, and theoretical forums—somewhat headier fodder than your typical commerce-driven art fair. For 2014, New York's Storefront for Art and Architecture, helmed by the inimitable Eva Franch i Gilabert, will be programming the U.S. pavilion alongside Ashley Schafer of PRAXIS Journal and Ana Miljački, from MIT's architecture program. The trio—with input from Natasha Jen of Pentagram, Architizer, CLOG, and Leong Leong, who will design the pavilion's physcial space—will stage an "active, experimental architectural office that researches, studies, and remakes 1,000 projects designed by American architecture firms and exported abroad." 

To learn more about the players involved, take a trip through the Dwell archives, particularly the 2012 "Women of Influence" portfolio which includes a few recognizable faces.

New York’s seminal downtown architecture gallery, Storefront for Art & Architecture, heralds Catalonia-born academic, firebrand, and force of nature Eva Franch as its director. Read more about her in Dwell's Women of Influence portfolio from 2012.

Graphic designer Natasha Jen made partner at Pentagram in 2012, earning her a spot on our list. She adopts a spatial approach to graphic design, and has worked with a plethora of architects and companies to build brand identities that go way beyond logos.

Leong Leong, an emerging architecture firm led by brothers Chris and Dominic Leong, were featured in City Modern as one of five power players in the New York design scene. The special mini-issue was included with Dwell's October 2012 issue and in a weekly issue of New York magazine, and Dominic was a panelist on a City Modern panel that week as well.

Architect and MIT professor Ana Miljački—last profiled on Dwell.com in April for an interactive exhibition she organized at the Boston Society of Architects—is one of the trio of curators for the U.S. Pavilion. Featured in Dwell's Women of Influence portfolio were a few of her colleagues and designing minds at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. These three women, along with Miljački, are helping to keep MIT’s architecture program—America’s first—at the forefront of design innovation.

Architizer launched in 2009 as a place for architects to share their portfolios, and for the hungry masses to see them. They were included as one of Dwell's Young Guns Class of 2010 and will be working as part of the Venice Biennale project team on the U.S. Pavilion.