Dwell Favorites Head to Venice Architecture Biennale
This week, the U.S. State Department announced the representatives for the American pavilion at next year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The Biennale typically hosts a mix of built work, conceptual and experiential situations, and theoretical forums—somewhat headier fodder than your typical commerce-driven art fair. For 2014, New York's Storefront for Art and Architecture, helmed by the inimitable Eva Franch i Gilabert, will be programming the U.S. pavilion alongside Ashley Schafer of PRAXIS Journal and Ana Miljački, from MIT's architecture program. The trio—with input from Natasha Jen of Pentagram, Architizer, CLOG, and Leong Leong, who will design the pavilion's physcial space—will stage an "active, experimental architectural office that researches, studies, and remakes 1,000 projects designed by American architecture firms and exported abroad."
To learn more about the players involved, take a trip through the Dwell archives, particularly the 2012 "Women of Influence" portfolio which includes a few recognizable faces.