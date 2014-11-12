Dwell Discussion: How the Design Industry Can Transform the World

Hosted by Sherle Wagner's West Coast flagship showroom, Dwell will host a panel on Wednesday, November 12, The Unseen Hand: Craft, Design, and Social Change—How the Design Industry Can Transform the World. We’ll host panelists Ahmad Ahmadi, partner at Ariana Rugs; Kristi Nelson of KMNelson Design; Shirley Shivhon, founder of Shivhon Rugs; and Scott Welker, director of business development for GoodWeave, which is working to end child labor in the carpet industry and beyond, and whose founder, Kailash Satyarthi, won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the suppression of children. The event takes place from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 839 N. La Cienega Boulevard. Please RSVP at cg@sherlewagner.com