Dwell Discussion: How the Design Industry Can Transform the World
Dwell Discussion: How the Design Industry Can Transform the World

By Erika Heet
With a focus on the rug trade, a Dwell-hosted panel in Los Angeles examines ways to increase ethical design practices.

Hosted by Sherle Wagner's West Coast flagship showroom, Dwell will host a panel on Wednesday, November 12, The Unseen Hand: Craft, Design, and Social Change—How the Design Industry Can Transform the World. We’ll host panelists Ahmad Ahmadi, partner at Ariana Rugs; Kristi Nelson of KMNelson Design; Shirley Shivhon, founder of Shivhon Rugs; and Scott Welker, director of business development for GoodWeave, which is working to end child labor in the carpet industry and beyond, and whose founder, Kailash Satyarthi, won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the suppression of children. The event takes place from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 839 N. La Cienega Boulevard. Please RSVP at cg@sherlewagner.com

Scott Welker of GoodWeave will join us to discuss the artisans who create rugs, and how the organization monitors labor practices around the world.

Women make up a large percentage of the workforce in the rug industry; Welker will discuss how GoodWeave is improving conditions for them.

Designer, rug manufacturer, and GoodWeave-certified dealer Shirley Shivhon, who created an octopus rug for kids' rooms, will join the discussion.

Another piece designed by Shivhon, who will discuss the intensive labor necessary to create a quality piece.

Ahmad Ahmadi of Ariana rugs is a weaver and GoodWeave-certified rug dealer who will discuss the rugmaking process.

Los Angeles designer Kristi Nelson, who outfitted a communal area in a newly opened commercial project with a GoodWeave-certified rug, will provide designers with tools to enlighten their clients about ethically sourced furnishings.

