Dwell Celebrates Another Successful City Modern

Dwell and New York magazine co-hosted City Modern 2013 this past October, a celebration of New York’s incredible modern design and architecture, in support of Archtober. The week kicked off with home tours in Manhattan and Brooklyn followed by a week of design events populated with cross-disciplinary notables. From architect David Hotson’s over-the-top Skyhouse tour to designer Jonathan Adler and his sister Amy Adler, Professor of Law at NYU, discussing the intersection between design authorship and design inspiration, it was a week of intellectual commentary balanced with first-hand views of the city’s most striking modern architecture. Dozens of speakers connected with 1000+ design enthusiasts, culminating with the launch of the City Modern Salon. Dwell would like to thank this year’s generous sponsors Dell, Thos. Moser, Hansgrohe/AXOR, Atelier Courbet and Resource Furniture for their support in making this programming possible.