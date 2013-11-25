Dwell Celebrates Another Successful City Modern
As an extension to the sold-out "Creativity & Constraint" event at the #DellVenue during Dwell's City Modern 2013, Designer Jonathan Adler and Dell Creative Director Tommy Lynn discuss the intersection between design authorship and design inspiration and how that effects their design process.

Dwell and New York magazine co-hosted City Modern 2013 this past October, a celebration of New York’s incredible modern design and architecture, in support of Archtober. The week kicked off with home tours in Manhattan and Brooklyn followed by a week of design events populated with cross-disciplinary notables. From architect David Hotson’s over-the-top Skyhouse tour to designer Jonathan Adler and his sister Amy Adler, Professor of Law at NYU, discussing the intersection between design authorship and design inspiration, it was a week of intellectual commentary balanced with first-hand views of the city’s most striking modern architecture. Dozens of speakers connected with 1000+ design enthusiasts, culminating with the launch of the City Modern Salon. Dwell would like to thank this year’s generous sponsors Dell, Thos. Moser, Hansgrohe/AXOR, Atelier Courbet and Resource Furniture for their support in making this programming possible.

Meet the Architects night included presentations by James Clearly of James Clearly Architecture, Ben Hansen of Ben Hansen Architect, Clay Miller of Bergen Street Studio, Peter Guzy of Asfour Guzy Architects, David Hotson of David Hotson Architect, interior designer Ghislaine Vinas, Joe Tanney of Resolution: 4 Architecture, Matthew Bremer of Architecture in Formation, Jen and Roy Leone of Leone Design Group, Christian Hubert of Christian Hubert Studio and Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture (not pictured). Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Emerging designer, Fahmida Lam displays her newly-created chair that she had the opportunity to design and bring to life at the Thos. Moser headquarters in Maine during a week this past September. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron, Thos. Moser Furniture Designer Adam Rogers and young designers, Fahmida Lam and Willy Chan pose with their pieces of furniture as part of the emerging designer program sponsored by Thomas Moser. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

The Dwell October City Living Issue, including a special City Modern feature, looked great in the Thos. Moser Showroom. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron shares a moment with siblings, Amy and Jonathan Adler during the Creativity and Constraint lecture. Photo Credit Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Our proud sponsor, Dell at the Creativity & Constraint presentation. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Global Creative director for Dell Tommy Lynn introduces the audience to their new technology for the home. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Guests listen in on the intersection between design authorship and inspiration with designer Jonathan Adler and his sister, art law specialist Amy Adler. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Manhattan Home Tour ticket holders enjoyed seeing the new collection of Axor products. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Resolution: 4 Architect Joe Tanney and his wife at the cocktail party at AXOR/Hansgrohe showroom after the Manhattan Home Tours. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

A cocktail party celebrating the end of City Modern and the opening of retail salon, Atelier Courbet. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Anna Karlin’s LED Light Ring lit up the opening night at Atelier Courbet. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.

Special thanks to Terrazas de los Andes and Peroni for providing libations throughout the week. Photo Courtesy Stephen Lovekin and Don Bowers.