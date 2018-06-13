Dwell Asks: Watch 5 Top Designers Answer 5 Revealing Questions
By Dwell –
Aldo Cibic, Yves Behar, Kelly Wearstler, Marcel Wanders, and Johanna Grawunder discuss their earliest design memories, favorite products, and more.
Watch the video below to hear some of our favorite design luminaries speak candidly to us about their inspiration, work, and advice for young designers.
Cover photo courtesy of Kelly Wearstler
Shop Their Designs
Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.