Dwell & ASID Team Up for Dwell on Design & More

"Dwell Media has long been an ardent supporter of ASID nationally, and locally, through chapters around the country. Our new partnership elevates our relationship with ASID to bring the most timely design information, ideas, and innovations to ASID chapter leaders and members through Dwell on Design," says Michela O'Connor Abrams, President of Dwell Media. "We jointly crafted what we feel is the most progressive partnership between a design-centric media company and the most prestigious interior design association."

500 chapter leaders and board members will join the anticipated 30,000 in attendance at Dwell on Design in 2013.

And here on Dwell.com, we're excited to announce that leading designers from the ASID community will be sharing their expertise with you online throughout 2013.

We encourage you to submit your burning interior design questions here in the comments. Perhaps it's an impossible room configuration leftover from a previous renovation, or a maddening landlord or HOA restriction. What project do you keep revisiting, only to give up in frustration? Dwell will gather your questions, and our hand-selected team of top design talent from ASID will guide you with smart advice and ideas in coming months.

As the largest interior design organization in the country, ASID boasts a community of 18,000 practicing interior designers. ASID's GO PRO national event, which supports emerging design talent, is the first of its kind (ASID has a long history of supporting students, having introduced student membership in 1942 under the auspices of its predecessor organization, AID). And proponents of sustainable design, take note: ASID was a founding member of The U.S. Green Building Council in 1993. To learn more, visit the ASID website.

Stay tuned for more to come - and in the meantime, feel free to share your interior design questions!