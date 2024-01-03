This Prefab Builder Is Making Homes That Are Designed to Keep You Healthy
Kurt Goodjohn and his brother Kris were already successful businessmen when they decided to start fresh with their prefab homebuilding company, Dvele. Their former prefab business, Karoleena Homes, had taken off in Canada for its high-quality modular designs, and was acquired in 2016. But they didn’t take too much time to rest.
Soon after they started Dvele, which emphasizes sustainable materials and smart-home features meant to improve all-around quality of life for residents. Here, Kurt and Kris share how their homes put the health of their clients first.
What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest?
Our houses take care of you. All units are built with sustainable materials meant to last a century, and they contain air and water filtration systems, continuous air circulation, and soundproofing. Furthermore, these systems can all be monitored through our proprietary app, which learns your routines and intuitively makes suggestions to improve upon them. Lastly, Dvele homes are self-powered, which means that they can produce their own energy and store it for later use.
What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?
Our based models start at $250 per square foot.
Where are the prefabs currently available?
We currently ship all over North America, but our focus is on the West and Southwest.
Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?
We are currently working through federal certification of all our products.
Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country and the world?
We are currently working on opening factories in Nevada and Montana to run alongside our current factory in Mexico. We have plans to expand across the country and into Canada as well.
How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?
It takes 16 weeks to build the housing unit in the factory, and up to 16 weeks to finish on site.
What aspects of the design can a client customize?
Homeowners can choose everything from exterior colors to all the exciting parts of the interior. We have several appliance packages homeowners can select from, as well as lighting fixtures, fireplaces, and kitchen and laundry appliances.
