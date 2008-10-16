View Photos
Dutch Design Week
By David A. Greene
If you find yourself in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, next week—or even Belgium, Denmark, or northern Germany—hie thee to Dutch Design Week.
The festival, which starts on Saturday, October 18, features 1,500 designers from around the world and an opening speech by Alberto Alessi, as well as "design-restaurants and swinging discos" all over the city, which is best known as the birthplace of Royal Philips Electronics. The festival’s other highlights include a fleet of brand-new Volvo shuttles with objets d'art on top, and the long-awaited exhibition of the winners of Platform 21's Ikea-hacking contest.
