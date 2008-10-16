Dutch Design Week

The festival, which starts on Saturday, October 18, features 1,500 designers from around the world and an opening speech by Alberto Alessi, as well as "design-restaurants and swinging discos" all over the city, which is best known as the birthplace of Royal Philips Electronics. The festival’s other highlights include a fleet of brand-new Volvo shuttles with objets d'art on top, and the long-awaited exhibition of the winners of Platform 21's Ikea-hacking contest.