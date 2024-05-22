Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M

From the Agent: "Discover the unparalleled charm of a classic 1920 renovated Barn in the heart of Sagaponack on 1.7 acres. The residence, converted from an authentic barn into a gracious work of art, instantly captivates. It holds seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, a great room, and a den. The array of glass doors surrounding the decks and patios invite in the coastal air and natural environs. The kitchen and breakfast nook, set off a private deck for outdoor dining, are adjacent to a spacious great room, creating a lovely gathering point. A separate guesthouse with one bedroom, one bath, a living room, and an office area is set off an oversized roof deck. The park-like grounds hold a gunite pool, a pool house, a bocce court, and various gathering areas."