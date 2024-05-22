Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M
Location: 16 Old Barn Lane, Sagaponack, New York
Price: $8,450,000
Year Built: 1920
Footprint: 6,850 square feet (seven bedrooms, six baths)
Lot Size: 1.7 acres
From the Agent: "Discover the unparalleled charm of a classic 1920 renovated Barn in the heart of Sagaponack on 1.7 acres. The residence, converted from an authentic barn into a gracious work of art, instantly captivates. It holds seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, a great room, and a den. The array of glass doors surrounding the decks and patios invite in the coastal air and natural environs. The kitchen and breakfast nook, set off a private deck for outdoor dining, are adjacent to a spacious great room, creating a lovely gathering point. A separate guesthouse with one bedroom, one bath, a living room, and an office area is set off an oversized roof deck. The park-like grounds hold a gunite pool, a pool house, a bocce court, and various gathering areas."
16 Old Barn Lane, Sagaponack, New York, is currently listed for $8,450,000 by Kathy Konzet of Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage.
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.