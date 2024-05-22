SubscribeSign In
Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5MView 12 Photos

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M

Set on 1.7 acres in the heart of Sagaponack, the converted barn beams with daylit living areas, lush grounds, a detached guesthouse, and a secluded pool.
Text by
View 12 Photos


Location: 16 Old Barn Lane, Sagaponack, New York

Price: $8,450,000

Year Built: 1920

Footprint: 6,850 square feet (seven bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 1.7 acres

From the Agent: "Discover the unparalleled charm of a classic 1920 renovated Barn in the heart of Sagaponack on 1.7 acres. The residence, converted from an authentic barn into a gracious work of art, instantly captivates. It holds seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, a great room, and a den. The array of glass doors surrounding the decks and patios invite in the coastal air and natural environs. The kitchen and breakfast nook, set off a private deck for outdoor dining, are adjacent to a spacious great room, creating a lovely gathering point. A separate guesthouse with one bedroom, one bath, a living room, and an office area is set off an oversized roof deck. The park-like grounds hold a gunite pool, a pool house, a bocce court, and various gathering areas."

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M - Photo 1 of 11 -
A covered patio is surrounded by lush landscaping that includes specimen trees and flowering gardens.

A covered patio is surrounded by lush landscaping that includes specimen trees and flowering gardens.

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M - Photo 3 of 11 -
A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the living room.

A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the living room.

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M - Photo 5 of 11 -
A spacious reading area, which could serve as a home office, awaits down the hall.

A spacious reading area, which could serve as a home office, awaits down the hall.

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M - Photo 7 of 11 -
Original wooden beams frame the shower in one of the six bathrooms.

Original wooden beams frame the shower in one of the six bathrooms.

Drew Barrymore’s Historic Hamptons Home Hits the Market at $8.5M - Photo 9 of 11 -
Tall hedges and greenery surround the backyard pool, ensuring ample privacy.

Tall hedges and greenery surround the backyard pool, ensuring ample privacy.

Photo by Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty

Photo by Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty

16 Old Barn Lane, Sagaponack, New York, is currently listed for $8,450,000 by Kathy Konzet of Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.