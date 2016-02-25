Dozens of Levels Give a Quebec Home Stadium-Sized Views of the Forest

In Chertsey, Canada, a modern haven reclines into its woodland setting.
Almost suspended in the surrounding landscape, this bold home by Architecturama emphasizes the contrast between nature and built forms. Its shape, angles, and incorporation of natural light link it to nature. Colorful details lends excitement to its otherwise simple exterior.
The emphasis on the natural setting extends inside, where bleacher-style benches are built into the main space, their slope matching the natural incline of the landscape. This allows visitors to enjoy the view, while the benches themselves filter columns of light that change throughout the day.
Architect Sylvain Bilodeau's interest in nature resulted not only in the integrated plan, but also in the home's orientation, which maximizes solar heating and effective ventilation. A large overhang in the facade helps mitigate the effects of the changing seasonal sunlight, while the home’s elevated position and orientation promote cross drafts.