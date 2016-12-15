Downtown Denver Hyatt Warms up with Modern Hotel Lighting

After just one visit to the Mile High City, you'll never want to leave—especially after staying at the Grand Hyatt Denver. Located in the heart of downtown, their bold decor captures the beauty and spirit of Colorado culture. Niche's modern hotel lighting adds the perfect touch.



Guests are greeted in the lobby and lounge area by a dazzling display of Niche's Encalmo Stamen pendant lights in Chocolate-Smoke glass, which look spectacular hanging from the high, wood panel ceiling overhead. This product is handmade by our intimate team of artisans who fuse two separate pieces of glass into one single pendant.