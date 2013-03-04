Don't Mess with Modern

An architectural designer and an artist harnessed the collective power of their design firm to renovate a dilapidated mid-century gem into a hillside perch for their family.



Dieter Rams’s modular 620 Chair Programme, from the 1960s, takes center stage in the Alford-Young family’s living room. The set is accompanied by Artemide’s classic Tolomeo floor lamp and a Portofino Bergère chair that was designed by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti. The rolling glass doors running the length of the room are from Fleetwood.



Photo by: Brent Humphreys