Domus Aurea: A Modern, Mexican Residence with Mountain Views
Spanning 550 square meters (approx. 5920 square feet), the home pays homage to Mexican architect, Barragán, whose projects always had a strong presence of light.
This story originally appeared on Design Milk; Written by Caroline Williamson; Photos by Javier Callejas Sevilla
The exterior feels quite minimal with smooth crisp white surfaces and almost no adornment. The marble front door is situated within an all-white courtyard with strategically placed plants and is made with a marble surround and stoop.
The ground level houses the public spaces, which include the kitchen, dining room, lounge, bar, and home theater. Just off the double-height living room is a side yard that extends the usable square footage.
A massive wall, a tribute to artist Mathias Goeritz, is covered in gold leaf, which reflects the light that comes in from a window above.
The upper level contains the all-white bedrooms, which feature a few neutral toned furnishings.
The swimming pool is located on the rooftop of the house with a framed view of the Sierra Madre Oriental mountains.