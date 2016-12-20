Domus Aurea: A Modern, Mexican Residence with Mountain Views
Latin American Homes

Domus Aurea: A Modern, Mexican Residence with Mountain Views

By Design Milk / Published by Design Milk
Domus Aurea is a private residence in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico that was designed as a collaboration between Gilberto L. Rodríguez, of GLR Arquitectos, and Alberto Campo Baeza, of Estudio Campo Baeza.

Spanning 550 square meters (approx. 5920 square feet), the home pays homage to Mexican architect, Barragán, whose projects always had a strong presence of light.

This story originally appeared on Design Milk; Written by Caroline Williamson; Photos by Javier Callejas Sevilla

The exterior feels quite minimal with smooth crisp white surfaces and almost no adornment. The marble front door is situated within an all-white courtyard with strategically placed plants and is made with a marble surround and stoop.

The ground level houses the public spaces, which include the kitchen, dining room, lounge, bar, and home theater. Just off the double-height living room is a side yard that extends the usable square footage.

A massive wall, a tribute to artist Mathias Goeritz, is covered in gold leaf, which reflects the light that comes in from a window above.

The upper level contains the all-white bedrooms, which feature a few neutral toned furnishings.

The swimming pool is located on the rooftop of the house with a framed view of the Sierra Madre Oriental mountains.

