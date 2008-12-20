Domestic Gone Wild

The name "domestic" conjures up many images and variations—often it's seen to suggest the hum-drum of what's too familiar, or the confines of four tight walls. Domestic pets. Domestic couples. France's company Domestic, however, reinvents the concept as something exciting and colorful.

Stéphane Arriubergé and Massimiliano Iorio are the brains behind it all, offering a collection of products created by designers, graphic artists, and artists devoted to innovation and play. There are wall stickers (those drawings the most modern of us apply to walls like wallpaper-gone-wild), whimsical laser-cut mirrors in the Narcisse collection , and the 1.2.3. furniture collection , an assemblage that could change the way we look at a console.