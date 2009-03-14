The pair, Trish Andersen and Maureen Walsh, have been working together on and off since their days at the Savannah College of Art and Design, but officially formed Domestic Construction once they'd both resettled in New York City. Their shared love of textile design and patterns gave way to a fast-growing body of work that merges the spirit of the handmade craft movement with the a conceptual approach to installation, examining our experience of space, texture, and interior design.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Mustachio (pictured here) consists of painted canvas, tea stained paper, vintage wallpaper, and thread cut and hand pasted to the wall, essentially creating custom wallpaper using found or recycled elements.

With The Stitch Project, they went 3D with "an exploration of material reuse and space transformation," pinning approximately ten thousand one-inch squares of scrap fabric to the wall for a one-night gallery opening.

Coofish—also in 3D—was a commission for a client, so the wall of fish-shaped paper cutouts had a more permanent home once it was installed.

In the realm of objects, one of Domestic Construction's greatest hits is the Ted Light pendant chandelier (above)—a bundle of vintage porcelain and ceramic teacups hung upside down from cords and filled with bulbs. The cups, picked from the pair's favorite thrift and flea market stops, are always uniquely assembled and can be grouped in small or large "bouquets."

See more installations and products on the Domestic Construction Site.