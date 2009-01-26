Dog Beds
Dog Beds

By Christopher Bright
Dear Dwell: Our dog is spending more time in bed than my husband; I think its time to get her one of her own. Can you recommend designs that a pampered pup will enjoy? —Ella Zupen, San Diego, California

Trading hound for hub is never a good sign. But don't fret, we found plenty of stylish options to cradle your canine.

