Dodger Stadium, Modern Classic

This week, television viewers can get a glimpse of the clean lines and space-age quirks of the concrete amphitheater in Chavez Ravine, including the accordion-folded metal roof of the pavilion in center field; the perfectly framed sunset views of palm trees behind the Jumbotron; and the topiaries cut into space-age lozenges dotting the terraced entrances to the different seating levels. The stadium was designed by architect Captain Emil Praeger (USN) in consultation with legendary former Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, whose ideas for the new home of his transplanted Brooklyn Dodgers were influenced by journeys to Japan and Disneyland.