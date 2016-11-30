View Photos
Dive Into the World of Patricia Urquiola by Exploring These 5 Standout Designs
By Paige Alexus
As one of today’s most sought after designers, Patricia Urquiola has produced a wide range of work that boasts experimentation and a subtle playfulness.
The Spanish architect and designer—who lives and works in Milan and was recently appointed Art Director of Cassina—first fell in love with design after working with Achille Castiglioni in the 1980s. Today, her work is born from a deep appreciation for innovative materials and processes, which she continues to build upon each year. She believes that design and life go hand in hand—and that as a woman, there’s a particular human sensibility that she brings to her work.
Though her product range is vast and ever-evolving, we’ve gathered five of her characteristic designs below. If you have a favorite that we've missed, let us know in the comments!
