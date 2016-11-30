Dive Into the World of Patricia Urquiola by Exploring These 5 Standout Designs
View Photos

Dive Into the World of Patricia Urquiola by Exploring These 5 Standout Designs

By Paige Alexus
As one of today’s most sought after designers, Patricia Urquiola has produced a wide range of work that boasts experimentation and a subtle playfulness.

The Spanish architect and designer—who lives and works in Milan and was recently appointed Art Director of Cassina—first fell in love with design after working with Achille Castiglioni in the 1980s. Today, her work is born from a deep appreciation for innovative materials and processes, which she continues to build upon each year. She believes that design and life go hand in hand—and that as a woman, there’s a particular human sensibility that she brings to her work.

Illustration of Patricia Urquiola

Illustration of Patricia Urquiola

Though her product range is vast and ever-evolving, we’ve gathered five of her characteristic designs below.  If you have a favorite that we've missed, let us know in the comments!

B&B Italia Tufty-Time Sofa
B&B Italia Tufty-Time Sofa
B&B Italia
Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola often looks to the 1960s and 1970s for inspiration. When she created the Tufty-Time Sofa for B&B Italia in 2005, these eras influenced her vision heavily—along with classic Chesterfield and Capitonné sofas.
B&B Italia Bend Sofa
B&B Italia Bend Sofa
B&B Italia
Designed in 2010 by Patricia Urquiola, B&B Italia’s Bend-Sofa was a result of digital research and a study of 3D models. Its irregular, curvy shape gives the impression of being molded by an artist and adds a whole other level of comfort.
FLOS Tatou T Table Lamp
FLOS Tatou T Table Lamp
Lumens
The Tatou series by Patricia Urquiola experiments with the traditional dome-shaped luminaire, incorporating a perforated screen that allows light to filter through.
Cover photo courtesy of Patricia Urquiola