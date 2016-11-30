Dive Into the World of Patricia Urquiola by Exploring These 5 Standout Designs

The Spanish architect and designer—who lives and works in Milan and was recently appointed Art Director of Cassina—first fell in love with design after working with Achille Castiglioni in the 1980s. Today, her work is born from a deep appreciation for innovative materials and processes, which she continues to build upon each year. She believes that design and life go hand in hand—and that as a woman, there’s a particular human sensibility that she brings to her work.