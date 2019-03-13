Dive Into the Next Phase of Iceland's Blue Lagoon
The Blue Lagoon was an accidental discovery. Lore has it that, in the 1970s, a worker from a geothermal plant was suffering from psoriasis and decided to take a dip in the super-warm waters, a byproduct of the plant. Immediately his skin felt better, and soon others were taking the plunge. By 2005, the Blue Lagoon Clinic and Spa opened at the site, designed by architect Sigríður Sigþórsdóttir. Fast-forward to present day, and 2,500 people visit daily, making the Blue Lagoon one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions. And it’s about to get even bigger—Sigþórsdóttir’s firm, BASALT Architects, in collaboration with Design Group Italia, is hard at work on the site, readying it for the next phase—a new five-star hotel with 60 rooms, slated to open in 2017. Here, the architect shares background on the unique challenges of a most unusual site.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.