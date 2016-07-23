Ditch the Area Rug: This Easy, Modular Carpet System Has Serious Green Cred

The manufacturing of FLOR tiles is designed to be as energy efficient as possible. The process relies on renewable energy sources and technologies that help reduce emissions and waste. With its Return & Recycle program, old carpet squares can be returned to FLOR, where the face fiber and backing is separated, and the materials are used to make new rugs. FLOR products are certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute's Green Label Plus program, meaning that they have very low emissions of VOCs.