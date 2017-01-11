Discuss: How Do You Navigate Design Differences at Home?
View Photos
Renovations

Discuss: How Do You Navigate Design Differences at Home?

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
When it comes to interior design, we don't always see eye to eye with our partners.

You're a strict minimalist—they're quirky and eclectic. They inherited a piece of furniture that you can't stand, or veto a wallpaper design that you adore. Whether it be a partner or a roommate, it can be difficult to compromise our own visions for a space to accommodate another. In your experience, how do you make sure both parties are happy at home?

Submit your answers in the comments below!