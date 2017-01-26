View Photos
Discuss: How can we instill an appreciation of good design in today’s young ones?
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
If we want to see positive and responsible design practices flourish in our communities, it has to start at the roots.
So, how do we encourage our little ones to ask questions and to look for thoughtful solutions in every part of life? Some believe it starts at home, while others look for school programs or community groups to encourage the importance of design.
What do you think is the best way to educate our young generations about good design? Let us know in the comments.