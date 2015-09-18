Discover Why There's No Substitute for an Authentic Eames Lounge Chair
The Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is a favorite piece of midcentury design. And, like many furniture icons, this Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller design has been knocked off again and again.
Staunch modernists may always stand up for the real deal, but others are tempted to question how its premium price can be justified when a reproduction can be found at a fraction of the cost. Beyond issues of intellectual property, it turns out there are plenty of reasons authenticity matters, ranging from safety to sustainability. Here, we take a look at another thing that sets these pieces apart: the craftmanship behind each and every chair Herman Miller makes in their western Michigan factory.
