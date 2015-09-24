View Photos
Discover How Parks Can Protect Cities from Natural Disasters at Dwell on Design New York
By Luke Hopping
Former New York City Park Commissioner Adrian Benepe has devoted his career to restoring and expanding urban parkland. Now, as Director of City Park Development at the non-profit Trust for Public Land, he's finding creative ways to turn cities' green spaces into resilient systems for mitigating the impact of climate change, a topic he'll explore in-depth at Dwell on Design New York.
Dwell on Design New York takes place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, and features three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders.
Adrian Benepe of the Trust for Public Land will join architect Alexander Gorlin for a CEU-accredited panel discussion, "Future Cities: An Interdisciplinary Response to Climate Change," on Friday, Oct. 2, at 3:45 p.m.
