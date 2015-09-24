Discover How Parks Can Protect Cities from Natural Disasters at Dwell on Design New York

Adrian Benepe's work focuses on how natural systems, such as greenways and beach dunes, can adapt to rising sea levels and temperatures to make our cities more resilient. When asked during a Twitter chat with Dwell and DesignMilk this summer what we had learned in the decade since Katrina, Benepe replied, "We are not 'stronger than the storm.' You can’t fool Mother Nature. Let’s build cities with natural systems to be resilient."