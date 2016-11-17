Disappearing Corridor by Bean Buro





A long slithering wooden wall connects living spaces and kitchen together, while providing plenty of concealed storages, appliances and display niches. The resulting spaces are open, airy and light – with a large feature bookshelf that appears to be floating. Daylight and ocean views are extended by strategically positioned mirrors and glass partitions, anchoring the apartment in its beautiful surroundings. The space was designed with children in mind, to encourage exploration of space though playing. Conceived with large wooden sliding doors, the children’s bedrooms can be fully opened onto the corridor with quirky handles, creating a large shared room for play. A series of glass interstices allow for playful peeking into the living spaces, while wall niches make for great hiding spots.



