Digital Revolution: The Immersive Future of Art and Technology

The Barbican’s massive, genre-bending art and media showcase peers over the digital edge.
Running July 3 through September 14, 2014 at the Barbican in London, "Digital Revolution" will offer an endless scroll across the digital landscape. Historical projects and objects, and a host of current technologies and installations will come together for an interactive immersion about how technology has seeped into every corner of our lives, yet still provides new creative possibilities.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"You can interact with a majority of the works, from installation art to a display that shows how the folding street scene was created for Inception," says Assistant Curator Dani Admiss. "It’s really about how technology can benefit culture and creative visions."
Choosing representatives from computing, installation art, 3D printing, wearable tech, indie gaming, music and digital effects, and storytelling, lead curator Conrad Bodman is literally cramming the Curve, the installation space at the center of the Barbican, with screens and spaces for visitors to observe and interact. Museum-goers can stroll between a showcase of the acclaimed visual effects of Paul Franklin and his team at Double Negative; play with and shape an interactive light field installation from Umbrellium; sculpt a living 3D wall created by studio Seeper; learn how the affects from Gravity were created by studio Framestore; and participate in a Google-sponsored creative coding area.
It promises a riot of pixels, plastic, and participatory technology, which draws an even sharper contrast between artifacts that show where we’ve been (a Pong console, or Tim Berner-Lee’s first website) and the constantly re-rendering digital frontier.
Check out our slideshow for a preview of installations and objects being featured at Digital Revolution.