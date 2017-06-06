Diagnosing Your Designer Black Style: Three Rooms, Three Ways
View Photos

Diagnosing Your Designer Black Style: Three Rooms, Three Ways

By Marvin / Published by Marvin
When Marvin’s new Designer Black painted interior finish meets Room & Board’s cultivated cool home furnishings, it’s hard to not be inspired by the potential of a classic color.

An all-black window or door can add instant drama and sophistication to any space, whether it’s a contemporary dining room, a modern classic bedroom, or a transitional living room. Which room best fits your style? We challenge you to pick just one.

