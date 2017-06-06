Diagnosing Your Designer Black Style: Three Rooms, Three Ways

View Photos
When Marvin’s new Designer Black painted interior finish meets Room & Board’s cultivated cool home furnishings, it’s hard to not be inspired by the potential of a classic color.
An all-black window or door can add instant drama and sophistication to any space, whether it’s a contemporary dining room, a modern classic bedroom, or a transitional living room. Which room best fits your style? We challenge you to pick just one.
- Room & Board Corbett Dining Table 2. Marvin Ultimate Multi-Slide Door in Designer Black 3. Room & Board Lira Chair in Leather 4. Room & Board Aurora Dome Pendant Light 5. Room & Board Franz Kline Artwork 6. Marvin Contemporary Door Hardware in Matte Black 7. Marvin Contemporary Casement Window in Designer Black with Matte Black Hardware 8. Room & Board Marie Dining Chairs in Leather 9. Room & Board Slim Bookcase in Yellow
- Marvin Clad Ultimate Bi-Fold Door in Designer Black 2. Room & Board Calvin Bed 3. Room & Board Horizon Plaid Throw in Ocean 4. Marvin Ultimate Double Hung Next Generation Window Hardware in Matte Black 5. Room & Board Mackintosh High Footboard Bed 6. Marvin Ultimate Double Hung Next Generation Window in Designer Black 7. Room & Board Slim Cubby Bench in Natural Steel 8. Room & Board Grey Ensemble Accent Pillows
- Room & Board Foshay Bookcase in Natural Steel 2. Marvin Ultimate Awning Window in Designer Black 3. Room & Board Natural Cowhide Pillow 4. Room & Board Stowe Wall Shelf 5. Room & Board Kleinreid Sur Vases 6. Marvin Ultimate Sliding French Door in Designer Black 7. Room & Board Hess Leather Sectional 8. Marvin Traditional Door Hardware in Matte Black 9. Room & Board Unity Basket