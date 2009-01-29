It was only fitting that Council was one of four Bay Area design collectives that gathered at One & Co’s studio last week's "Designers in Dialogue" event presented by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art A+D Forum, an auxiliary group of the SFMoMA that organizes events and studio visits for members with acute interests in architecture and design. The theme: the unique cooperative design environment in San Francisco. "Coming from New York, which is a very competitive and individualistic place, one thing that moved me about San Francisco was the way designers aren’t competitors but friends and collaborators," said Cary Bernstein, a San Francisco architect and co-chair of the A+D Forum.