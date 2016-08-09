Designer profile - Eddie Lee
Susan Cozzi, manager of the Monogram Design Center in New York City, recently interviewed Eddie Lee, interior designer and owner of Eddie Lee Inc. The firm’s projects range from modern to traditional, and are often a fusion of both. Lee works throughout the U.S., with numerous projects in New York City and the Hamptons. The projects range from large scale collaborations with architects on construction projects to the decoration of existing spaces.
Susan: How did you become interested in design?
Eddie: As a child, I used to pore over my mom’s subscriptions of Architectural Digest and House and Garden. I was always fascinated with architecture, furniture and wall covering. At 10 I covered the walls and ceiling of my bedroom with the maps from years and years of National Geographic so it felt like I was living in a globe.
Susan: Tell us about your kitchen and the inspiration behind the design.
Eddie: My kitchen is at the far end of the room from the windows so I wanted to be sure it was light and open. I used white gloss cabinet doors and double stacked them to give height. I also used a mirrored backsplash to add the illusion of a window and make the upper cabinets feel like they were floating.
Susan: Why did you select Monogram appliances for your kitchen?
Eddie: Given that my living space is an industrial loft, I wanted the appliances to reflect that gutsiness, but still feel tailored and refined, since the kitchen is open to the living space. The Monogram appliances fit the bill perfectly, plus the quality is top of the line.
Susan: A trend you’re over?
Eddie: I don’t follow trends, especially in kitchen design, as I feel it should be timeless. It’s a big investment so you should feel as happy in your kitchen in 10 years as you are now. Which is why I like sticking to classic (modern or traditional) design. One thing I’ve never been a fan of though is a feature backsplash behind the range. I like a clean, consistent backsplash.
Susan: A trend you’re excited about?
Eddie: I don’t know if it’s a trend, but I love using mirror as a backsplash. It gives a kitchen a clean, open feel. Clear mirror for a more modern look, or antiqued mirror for a French bistro feeling.
Susan: What projects are you working on next?
Eddie: I’m working on a great modern concrete and glass box house in East Hampton, and a few exciting renovations in New York City.
Follow along with Eddie’s upcoming projects on Facebook, Instagram and Houzz.