Designer profile - Eddie Lee

Susan Cozzi, manager of the Monogram Design Center in New York City, recently interviewed Eddie Lee, interior designer and owner of Eddie Lee Inc. The firm’s projects range from modern to traditional, and are often a fusion of both. Lee works throughout the U.S., with numerous projects in New York City and the Hamptons. The projects range from large scale collaborations with architects on construction projects to the decoration of existing spaces.



Susan: How did you become interested in design?



Eddie: As a child, I used to pore over my mom’s subscriptions of Architectural Digest and House and Garden. I was always fascinated with architecture, furniture and wall covering. At 10 I covered the walls and ceiling of my bedroom with the maps from years and years of National Geographic so it felt like I was living in a globe.



Susan: Tell us about your kitchen and the inspiration behind the design.



Eddie: My kitchen is at the far end of the room from the windows so I wanted to be sure it was light and open. I used white gloss cabinet doors and double stacked them to give height. I also used a mirrored backsplash to add the illusion of a window and make the upper cabinets feel like they were floating.