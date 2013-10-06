Designer Louise Campbell Featured at Imm Cologne

From this high activity area, you move to "the little bedrooms", which is really a large room full of beds where curtains can be drawn to separate one from the other. "I love a good sofa but there is nothing more inviting in the world than a bed with soft accessories and duvets in soft linens and upholstery. In this house you can fall asleep anywhere, and you can invite 40 for dinner and they can all sleep over," says Campbell.