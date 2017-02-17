Designer Douglas Loft For Sale

Built in 1898 and completely retrofitted in 2005, the Douglas is one of the most beautiful historic buildings in Downtown LA.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Its Italian Renaissance Architecture has been the set of many movies, included the classic "In the Line of Fire" with Clint Eastwood. The parking garage used to house horse stalls and coaches and at one time you were able to buy a train ticket for the Union Pacific Railroad inside the building.

This unique New York style 740 Sq. Ft. one Bedroom, one bathroom loft features 11-foot high ceilings and 7-foot high windows and a mezzanine bed. Original hardwood floors and tile work, Poggenpohl kitchen, Bosch appliances, washer-dryer combo in-unit, one subterranean reserved parking space.

Not only you will benefit from the live/work status (if you run your business from home) you also will love the special property tax break you will receive due to the Mills Act Incentive Program.

For more information, please visit: http://dtlalife.com/property/257-s-spring-st-3d/

1 BED | 1 BATH | 740 SF | $499,000