Designer David Kensington renovates a historic home in San Francisco with royal ties

Over the years, the gracious house overlooking the bay was the site of many such galas for visiting bluebloods including a couple of visits by Prince Andrew and other dignitaries. The home’s history dates back to 1881 when Charles E. Heise paid the architectural firm of Percy & Hamilton a modest sum of $5,300 to build a house on Pacific, between Pierce and Steiner Streets.

Newlyweds Louis and Lydia Monteagle became the home’s third owners in 1894. The couple bought the neighboring lot that stretched downhill from Pacific to Broadway, and in 1921 hired architect Lewis P. Hobart (known for his design of Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill) to expnd the existing structure into their dream home. The current incarnation – and elegant Tudor Revival – was passed down to the Monteagles’ sons, and changed owners several times before the British Government purchased it in 1954. An act of Parliament recently put it on the market, allowing a local family to buy the property.

Bay Area-based designer David Kensington redesigned the graciously proportioned master bedroom with the finest and most relevant 18th Century European antiques, rare artifacts, and prized art, including a genuine Monet. Many of the other carefully selected Asian and European antiques reflect an English fascination with the Orient during the 18th Century. David intentionally respected the traditional design of the home, while fabric selection and colors reflect current trends inspired by couture fashion houses of today. The interaction of rich textures, softly muted colors, and a highly refined curation of museum quality art and antiques culminate in this exceptionally luxurious, yet serene master suite.





