Casa Perfect Debuts Reinaldo Sanguino’s Vibrant Ceramics Inspired by ’90s Graffiti Culture
Now, his exclusive new collection is on view for the first time in Los Angeles at Casa Perfect, a gallery space that recently opened in the Hollywood Hills. Set in a 3,000-square-foot midcentury-modern home that was designed in 1957 by Korean-American architect David Hyun, Casa Perfect is the Los Angeles outpost of David Alhadeff's New York design mecca The Future Perfect.
Alhadeff has long been a fan of Sanguino, and over the course of their working relationship, he's commissioned various customized works, including pieces for his own home. The gold, silver, and platinum glazes he requested for these pieces have since become a technique that's exclusive to The Future Perfect.
This symbiotic relationship has resulted in some spectacular pieces as Alhadeff has encouraged Sanguino to think differently about shape, form, and function. "Since Reinaldo and I met each other in 2012, we have had an open dialogue about the directions his work might be able to take," says Alhadeff.
The current collection for Casa Perfect is the latest exploration of that discourse, and represents a significant departure from Sanguino’s prior typologies. The eclectic mix of works on view range from the stools that Sanguino is already known for—to chairs and tables in various shapes, and new sculptural forms. "Sanguino has pushed himself and his considerations of his work for this show. He has reconsidered his formal ideas and pushed his boundaries to what is an incredible new place."
Casa Perfect is a private shopping experience. Appointments can be scheduled here or by calling 323-202-2025.