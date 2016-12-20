Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample



Set in the Miami Design District, the home joined an eclectic mix of fashion, design, art, architecture and dining destinations.







The home welcomed creatives, artists and designers alike for two days of celebration and the chance to experience modern design through continuing education classes, Monogram product demonstrations and professional culinary tastings from Chef Jon.















Designers Melida Williams and Alena Capra added Miami flair to the home through interior furnishings sourced from Design Within Reach. To capture Miami's vibrant lifestyle, they incorporated tropical plants, bright colors and incredible aerial beach photos from local artist Jorge de la Torriente.









Melida and Alena participated alongside local designer David Linzer and Dwell CEO Michela O’Connor Abrams for a captivating and informative conversation around the evolution and epicenter of great design in Miami.





