Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week
View Photos

By Monogram Appliances / Published by Monogram Appliances
For the culmination of our cross-country road trip, The Monogram Modern Home travelled south to Miami during Art Basel and Design Miami on December 2nd and 3rd.
Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 1 of 7 -
Set in the Miami Design District, the home joined an eclectic mix of fashion, design, art, architecture and dining destinations.



Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 2 of 7 -
The home welcomed creatives, artists and designers alike for two days of celebration and the chance to experience modern design through continuing education classes, Monogram product demonstrations and professional culinary tastings from Chef Jon.



Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 3 of 7 -



Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 4 of 7 -



Designers Melida Williams and Alena Capra added Miami flair to the home through interior furnishings sourced from Design Within Reach. To capture Miami's vibrant lifestyle, they incorporated tropical plants, bright colors and incredible aerial beach photos from local artist Jorge de la Torriente.


 

Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 5 of 7 -



Melida and Alena participated alongside local designer David Linzer and Dwell CEO Michela O’Connor Abrams for a captivating and informative conversation around the evolution and epicenter of great design in Miami.

 

Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 6 of 7 -


Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week - Photo 7 of 7 -

Thank you Miami, for welcoming the Monogram Modern Home!