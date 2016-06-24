Design in Los Angeles
Monogram Modern Home Open House
Experience Monogram Appliances
Live product demonstrations and culinary tastings prepared by our tour chef.
Continuing Design Education
Join us for a day of continuing education for accredited industry professionals.
Details & Registration
*CEUs are complimentary for accredited industry professionals. Space is limited. Available first come, first served.
Kitchen Ventilation: Maintaining Clean Air in a Residence
June 24th, 2016
10:30am - 11:30am
Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate
The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about kitchen ventilation - why it's necessary, the configurations and installation options available, and how a ventilation system can fit into the overall design of the kitchen.
CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1
Universal Design: A New Approach to Kitchen Design
June 24th, 2016
12:00pm - 1:15pm
Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate
The goal of this course is to review the concept of Universal Design, then deep dive into how Kitchen Products can play a critical role in completing a kitchen project that incorporates the guidelines of Universal Design. This course discusses how the following products can be used to meet these needs-appliances, cabinets, storage, counter tops, faucets, hardware, flooring, lighting, and paint-and how manufacturers can/should incorporate many features to support the goals of Universal Design.
CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1
What’s Hot in Cooking: Current Cooking Techniques & Venting Options
June 24th, 2016
1:30pm - 2:30pm
Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate
The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about modern refrigeration, the multitude of configurations available for their clients and the energy and installation factors that they should keep in mind when specifying refrigeration products.
CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1
Panel Conversation
June 24th, 2016
3:00pm - 4:00pm
Moderator: Michela O'Connor Abrams - President / CEO Dwell
Presented by Monogram