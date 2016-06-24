Design in Los Angeles

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The Monogram Modern Home open to the public for a day of tours.Join us for a day of continuing education for accredited industry professionals.





Kitchen Ventilation: Maintaining Clean Air in a Residence

June 24th, 2016

10:30am - 11:30am

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate

The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about kitchen ventilation - why it's necessary, the configurations and installation options available, and how a ventilation system can fit into the overall design of the kitchen.

CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

Universal Design: A New Approach to Kitchen Design

June 24th, 2016

12:00pm - 1:15pm

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate

The goal of this course is to review the concept of Universal Design, then deep dive into how Kitchen Products can play a critical role in completing a kitchen project that incorporates the guidelines of Universal Design. This course discusses how the following products can be used to meet these needs-appliances, cabinets, storage, counter tops, faucets, hardware, flooring, lighting, and paint-and how manufacturers can/should incorporate many features to support the goals of Universal Design.

CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

What’s Hot in Cooking: Current Cooking Techniques & Venting Options

June 24th, 2016

1:30pm - 2:30pm

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate

The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about modern refrigeration, the multitude of configurations available for their clients and the energy and installation factors that they should keep in mind when specifying refrigeration products.

CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

Panel Conversation

June 24th, 2016

3:00pm - 4:00pm

Moderator: Michela O'Connor Abrams - President / CEO Dwell

Presented by Monogram