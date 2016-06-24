Design in Los Angeles
View Photos

Design in Los Angeles

Add to
Like
Share
By Monogram Appliances
The Monogram Modern Home will be joining thousands of architecture and design enthusiasts at Dwell on Design LA, America’s largest design event at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 24- 26. The home will be located in the Dwell Outdoor section of the show floor. Guests must be registered for Dwell on Design to attend.


Design in Los Angeles - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Monogram Modern Home Open House 

The Monogram Modern Home open to the public for a day of tours.Join us for a day of continuing education for accredited industry professionals.


Design in Los Angeles - Photo 2 of 4 -


Experience Monogram Appliances

Live product demonstrations and culinary tastings prepared by our tour chef.


Design in Los Angeles - Photo 3 of 4 -

Continuing Design Education

Join us for a day of continuing education for accredited industry professionals.


Design in Los Angeles - Photo 4 of 4 -


Details & Registration 


*CEUs are complimentary for accredited industry professionals. Space is limited. Available first come, first served.



Kitchen Ventilation: Maintaining Clean Air in a Residence 

June 24th, 2016
10:30am - 11:30am 

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate 

The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about kitchen ventilation - why it's necessary, the configurations and installation options available, and how a ventilation system can fit into the overall design of the kitchen. 

 CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

Register Here



Universal Design: A New Approach to Kitchen Design 

June 24th, 2016
12:00pm - 1:15pm 

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate 

The goal of this course is to review the concept of Universal Design, then deep dive into how Kitchen Products can play a critical role in completing a kitchen project that incorporates the guidelines of Universal Design. This course discusses how the following products can be used to meet these needs-appliances, cabinets, storage, counter tops, faucets, hardware, flooring, lighting, and paint-and how manufacturers can/should incorporate many features to support the goals of Universal Design. 

 CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

Register Here



What’s Hot in Cooking: Current Cooking Techniques & Venting Options

 June 24th, 2016
1:30pm - 2:30pm 

Speaker: Sheri Gold - CKD, ASID, LEED Associate 

The goal of this course is to educate architects and kitchen designers about modern refrigeration, the multitude of configurations available for their clients and the energy and installation factors that they should keep in mind when specifying refrigeration products. 

 CEU: IDCEC, NKBA, AIA 0.1

Register Here



Panel Conversation 

June 24th, 2016
3:00pm - 4:00pm 

Moderator: Michela O'Connor Abrams - President / CEO Dwell

Register Here



Presented by Monogram