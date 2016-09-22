Design in Houston

The home played host to a series of continuing education courses for architects and designers, taught by Greg Finnicum of Monogram and Michele Gerus of Dwell. They shared their knowledge on topics like, emerging trends of the modern, affluent consumer and current cooking technologies.



The Home The Monogram Modern Home is a 600 sq. foot prefab home was built by Washington’s own Method Homes, showcasing Monogram’s 2016 line of luxury appliances.









The Experience The home was set outside Silver Street Studios in the Washington Arts Ave District, a cultural district of converted warehouse and silo buildings that houses more than 300 studios of artists and creative entrepreneurs as well as the Houston Art + Antique + Design Show.









In the Monogram Kitchen To remind us all where we were in the lone star state, Chef Jon Liddell added a little Texas flair with his famous Caramelized bacon. Made with the maple syrup, brown sugar and cayenne pepper, he incorporated the sweet taste of the south along with some Alamo heat.



Panel Conversation Our panelists Jon Deal of Preservation Houston, Chef Monica Pope of Sparrow Houston, and Pat Brewer of Pat Brewer Interior Designs and NKBA, joined Director of Dwell’s Insight Group, Michele Gerus for an engaging panel about renovation and innovation as it relates to the adaptive reuse of historic buildings and the creation of the Washington Ave Arts District.











