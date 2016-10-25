Design in Atlanta
View Photos

Design in Atlanta

By Monogram Appliances / Published by Monogram Appliances
The Monogram Modern Home left the lone star state in pursuit of Atlanta where it joined the Westside Provisions District on October 7th and 8th.
Design in Atlanta
Design in Atlanta


Design in Atlanta


Design in Atlanta

Set in the heart of the city's vibrant design scene the home joined the district's showrooms, boutique retail stores and eclectic restaurants in celebration of District's Design Week- it's annual curated celebration of visual style and pop up design events. 


Design in Atlanta


Design in Atlanta

An engaging and informative duo, Doug Henderson of Switch Modern and Michael Gamble of Gamble + Gamble Architects captivated guests with their conversation around Atlanta's urban revitalization and the creation of The Atlanta Beltline. 


Design in Atlanta



Design in Atlanta


Thank you, Atlanta for welcoming the Monogram Modern Home. Next stop, Miami!  