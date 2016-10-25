Design in Atlanta

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample













Set in the heart of the city's vibrant design scene the home joined the district's showrooms, boutique retail stores and eclectic restaurants in celebration of District's Design Week- it's annual curated celebration of visual style and pop up design events.









An engaging and informative duo, Doug Henderson of Switch Modern and Michael Gamble of Gamble + Gamble Architects captivated guests with their conversation around Atlanta's urban revitalization and the creation of The Atlanta Beltline.







