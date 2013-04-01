Design Idea of the Week: Modern Art for Dessert

Modern Art Desserts will be on sale April 16th from Random House Books, $25



All images reprinted with permission from Modern Art Desserts: Recipes for Cakes, Cookies, Confections, and Frozen Treats Based on Iconic Works of Art, by Caitlin Freeman, copyright (c) 2013. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Random House, Inc.

Here are five desserts sure to impress the modern dinner guest: Mondrian Cake Freeman’s white velvet cake and a chocolate ganache are carefully cut and arranged to resemble Piet Mondrian’s graphic works. Freeman’s white velvet cake and a chocolate ganache are carefully cut and arranged to resemble Piet Mondrian’s graphic works.

Photo by: Clay McLachlan (c) 2013

Fuller’s Hot Chocolate Homemade marshmallows float in rich cocoa and are topped with sea salt for a delicious rendition of Buckminster Fuller’s Tetrahedral City.

Photo by: Clay McLachlan (c) 2013

Lichtenstein Cake Red Velvet cake gets even fancier in Freeman’s polka dotted homage to pop art icon Roy Lichtenstein.

Bradford Cheese Plate For beginner bakers, the simple cheese plate gets an upgrade with homemade buttermilk crackers, apricot butter, and savory slices of cheese arranged according to Mark Bradford’s layered, abstract paintings.

Photo by: Clay McLachlan (c) 2013

Dijkstra Icebox Cake Inspired by a swimsuit in Rineke Dijkstra’s photographs, chocolate sable cookies and homemade whipped cream make for a graphic and classic combination.