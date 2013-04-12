View Photos
Design Idea of the Week: A Fool Proof Flask
Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin –
The Geo Vacuum Flask from Normann Copenhagen wins Red Dot “Best of the Best” award.
Created by Nicholai Wiig Hansen, the Geo Vacuum Flask took home the top prize from the red dot awards for product design, "Best of the Best." A total of 4,662 products were tested and evaluated by a jury of 37 design experts.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The flask holds one liter of hot or cold liquids and is the perfect size for a group picnic, or having friends over for coffee. Says Hansen: "My idea behind Geo was to make a vacuum flask that has character. I have worked with the various lines, circles and forms of the vacuum flask to create a geometric harmony and to give the flask weight and stability. Its shape is what gives Geo a sharp and graphic expression, and the masculine design perfectly counterbalances the lively color combinations." Available at Normann Copenhagen for $90.