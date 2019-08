Design Idea of the Week: A Fool Proof Flask

Created by Nicholai Wiig Hansen , the Geo Vacuum Flask took home the top prize from the red dot awards for product design, "Best of the Best." A total of 4,662 products were tested and evaluated by a jury of 37 design experts.

The flask holds one liter of hot or cold liquids and is the perfect size for a group picnic, or having friends over for coffee. Says Hansen: "My idea behind Geo was to make a vacuum flask that has character. I have worked with the various lines, circles and forms of the vacuum flask to create a geometric harmony and to give the flask weight and stability. Its shape is what gives Geo a sharp and graphic expression, and the masculine design perfectly counterbalances the lively color combinations." Available at Normann Copenhagen for $90.