Design Guru Murray Moss Launches an Auction With Paddle8

We've written before about the closing of Manhattan design guru Murray Moss' beloved and groundbreaking wunderkammer that was the SoHo gallery, Moss, as well as his venture into consulting and curatorial work through Moss Bureau, a smaller, more intimate space with occasional installations. Now, the impresario and pioneering eye behind the design world's zeitgeist of the late '90s through early aughts—think: hyper-luxurious, collectible items bridging art and design, with adventurous juxtapositions between material and form—offers up a sizable collection of furniture and product designs from the gallery, as well as select pieces from his personal collection.



Encompassing 66 lots chosen by Moss, "Iconic Designs from the Moss Archive," is now open for bidding through online auction house Paddle8 through September 9, including pieces from many of those he helped to champion, from the Campana Brothers, to Hella Jongerius, Maarten Baas, Fornasetti, Studio Job, and many more. Peep the slideshow above for a look at some of the eccentric offerings.

