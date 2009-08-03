Design Glut's Hookmaker

The 6" by 6" tile is wall-mounted, with a half-cup emerging from its center creating a little pocket for sunglasses, transit cards, change, or whatever else you need to keep in sight and on hand. The cup's handle forms an additional functional feature from which you can hang key chains and the like. I'd love to hang a couple of these near my front door. And maybe a 6' by 6' tile with half a bathtub coming out of it for all my unopened mail.