Design Glut's Hookmaker
By Sarah Rich
The entrepreneurial pair at Design Glut has been building a great archive on their site of interviews they've conducted with designers of all kinds. It's a really nice approach to giving readers an inside look at the ideas and processes that drive today's creatives. In addition to the excellent content, they also design their own products, one of which caught my eye. The Hookmaker is a simple idea executed well—a tile and a teacup, united with a new purpose.
The 6" by 6" tile is wall-mounted, with a half-cup emerging from its center creating a little pocket for sunglasses, transit cards, change, or whatever else you need to keep in sight and on hand. The cup's handle forms an additional functional feature from which you can hang key chains and the like. I'd love to hang a couple of these near my front door. And maybe a 6' by 6' tile with half a bathtub coming out of it for all my unopened mail.
(Found at Supermarket)