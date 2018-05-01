Design Digest: Zaha Hadid, Chinese Ruins, a COS Installation, and More

Zaha Hadid's Only Private Home Is Finally Done Zaha Hadid's only completed private residence, a house in the Barvikha Forest near Moscow, has just been revealed. Designed for the Russian businessman and philanthropist Vladislav Doronin—who runs property companies Capital Group and OKO Group, and owns the luxury hotel and resort brand Aman—the home emerges from the sloping, forested landscape with a separate volume containing the master suite "floating" 72 feet above the ground for spectacular views. Cover image courtesy of OKO Group

The futuristic residence is defined by its natural topography, emerging from the landscape—yet partially embedded within it.

These Photos of a Chinese Fishing Village Being Engulfed by Nature Are Mesmerizing An abandoned fishing village on Gouqi Island in Shengsi, an archipelago of almost 400 islands at the mouth of China’s Yangtze River, is gradually being reclaimed by nature. Images by Jane Qing, a Shanghai–based photographer, reveal the surreal beauty of nature swallowing a forgotten cityscape.

via Lonely Planet

Covered in vibrant greenery, the abandoned structures are a captivating blend of built and natural environments.

COS and Phillip K. Smith Bring a Mirror Installation to Salone del Mobile American artist Phillip K. Smith III has teamed up with the Swedish fashion label COS to install a faceted mirror structure in the courtyard of the 16th-century administrative building Palazzo Isimbardi as part of Milan's design week. Designed to "create a moment of calm away from the busy streets, while also encouraging the public to interact with the surrounding architecture in a more intimate way," the interactive piece merges the Milanese sky with the surrounding Renaissance architecture. via Dezeen

"The idea was to actively and seamlessly merge the beauty of the surrounding architecture and the sky over Milan, creating an ever-changing experience," explains Phillip K. Smith.

An Otherworldly Wire Mesh Sculpture Rises at Coachella Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi created a site-specific installation called "Etherea" for this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The Italian artist, known for his majestic wire mesh sculptures, was named by Forbes as one of 30 most influential European artists. His installation for Coachella represents the culmination of research in the music field; it is also his biggest artwork to date and the largest the Californian festival—which has been commissioning monumental works from international artists since 2009—has ever seen.

The installation consists of three transparent sculptures inspired by Neoclassical and Baroque architecture, all with identical shapes but different sizes, positioned on an axis and measuring 36, 54, and 72 feet in height, respectively. The transparent wire mesh creates an optical effect composed of perspectives and dimensional relationships.

You Have to Pay to Turn On This Lamp Moak Studio, a Columbian design firm, has created a lamp that is guaranteed to make you conscious of the value of light. Specifically designed to increase awareness of the value of light, energy, and money, the Dina only works when you insert a coin. The coin activates the electrical circuit which lights up the bulb—however, not all coins will work. To further drive home the importance of the value of light, the Dina only works with large and medium coins, which usually have a higher value. To turn the lamp off, you only need to pull the wooden switch, and your coin is returned.