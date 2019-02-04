Design Activism: Public Domain

Though it’s quite popular to proclaim that design can change the world, even the best-laid plans aren’t enough to make a difference on their own. We spoke with three leading design agitators about how and why we all need to get involved.

Bryan Bell is the founder and executive director of Design Corps, a nonprofit organization that provides architecture and planning services to promote positive development in communities. He is also on the steering committee of a new network called SEED (Social, Economic, and Environmental Design).