You Can Eat Breakfast Beside Boulders in This $4.2M Desert Home

Location: 1653 Roadrunner Rut Road, Pioneertown, California

Price: $4,200,000

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 2,280 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 10 acres

From the Agent: "Blending into the boulders, this custom off-grid home is nothing short of rustic paradise on 10 acres. Newly constructed with utmost sensitivity for land and views, it borders the preserved Sand to Snow National Monument in Pipes Canyon. Through the wood gates, past the undisturbed Joshua Trees, the welcoming sight of a hand-stained cedar exterior and steep rooflines covered in Cor-Ten steel evoke late 1800s homesteads of the mining town of Bodie. Airy interiors reflect the rugged-chic spirit of Sundance Lodge, revealing authentic details from salvaged beams to cedar-plank walls. Through steel-framed windows, sunrises and sunsets paint the sky. Evenings beckon with a book by the wood stove."