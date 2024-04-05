Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
You Can Eat Breakfast Beside Boulders in This $4.2M Desert Home

Set in Pioneertown, California, the off-grid residence pairs rustic wood with polished concrete and a Cor-Ten steel roof.
Text by
Location: 1653 Roadrunner Rut Road, Pioneertown, California

Price: $4,200,000

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 2,280 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 10 acres

From the Agent: "Blending into the boulders, this custom off-grid home is nothing short of rustic paradise on 10 acres. Newly constructed with utmost sensitivity for land and views, it borders the preserved Sand to Snow National Monument in Pipes Canyon. Through the wood gates, past the undisturbed Joshua Trees, the welcoming sight of a hand-stained cedar exterior and steep rooflines covered in Cor-Ten steel evoke late 1800s homesteads of the mining town of Bodie. Airy interiors reflect the rugged-chic spirit of Sundance Lodge, revealing authentic details from salvaged beams to cedar-plank walls. Through steel-framed windows, sunrises and sunsets paint the sky. Evenings beckon with a book by the wood stove."

A Joshua Tree–lined driveway leads to the remote home, nestled among massive boulders.

A Joshua Tree–lined driveway leads to the remote home, nestled among massive boulders.

The interiors strike a warm, rustic aesthetic with exposed beams, wood-paneled walls and ceilings, and polished concrete floors.

The interiors strike a warm, rustic aesthetic with exposed beams, wood-paneled walls and ceilings, and polished concrete floors.

The kitchen is fitted with a prep pantry, Italian cabinetry, and a leathered quartzite island.

The kitchen is fitted with a prep pantry, Italian cabinetry, and a leathered quartzite island.

The large primary bedroom frames desert views and offers direct outdoor access.

The large primary bedroom frames desert views and offers direct outdoor access.

In the backyard, a spacious concrete patio caters to outdoor entertaining.

In the backyard, a spacious concrete patio caters to outdoor entertaining.

