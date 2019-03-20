Deborah Leach and Thames21

With support from a number of British environmental agencies and the Greater London Authority, Thames21 was soon launched. Leach took the helm, directing a rapid proliferation of subgroups and additional projects to clean not only the Thames but community waterways wherever residents volunteered. Previously the head of fundraising and marketing for Sports Leader UK, Leach was well equipped to wrangle volunteers and manage programs run mostly on enthusiasm. "There are a lot of similarities between my past job and Thames21," says Leach. "It’s all about mobilizing local communities, getting people involved and making a difference in their neighborhoods."