De Panne by minus

De Panne is a minimal space located in Belgium, designed by minus.
The space features sprawling ocean-front views, which the architects wanted to capture by providing panoramic windows throughout the space. Natural materials dominate the space, including accent materials such as marble and steel. The main living area has an open floor plan that connects with the dining and kitchen area. Large glazings provide abundant natural light during the day, some of which slide open to provide access to the balcony.
