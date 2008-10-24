View Photos
De La Espada Sale
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
Modernists and craftsmen are often seen as the guys who wear all black and the guys who wear flannels, respectively. However contemporary meets craft in just about everything De La Espada puts out.
Case in point: Matthew Hilton's tables with thin gams of wood, or the company's signature white-oak-and-black-walnut lounge chairs. The best part, from October 24-November 2 the Greene Street store is discounting display furniture by up to 50% off of the original price. The sale includes display furniture from their signature label, as well as Autobahn Built By De La Espada and Atlantico.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.