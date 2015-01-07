View Photos
Date Night for Architects: New York's Newest Restaurant with Design Cred
By Kelsey Keith –
A restrained interior by architect Annabelle Selldorf adds gravitas to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest hotspot, Marta, inside the new Martha Washington hotel.
The Martha Washington Hotel
29 East 29th Street
New York, NY
212-689-1900
Rooms from $335
