Data Dishware

The One Month dish set shows the results of the designer's blood tests, depicted as what she calls a "cake graph" (presumably the same as a "pie chart"), while the One Week mug uses a chiseled interior to demonstrate how much coffee she consumes in a 7-day period. This dishware would be appealing on its own without the added layer of information delivery, but the use of the medium as a means of communication makes it that much more interesting.

Further clicking through Infosthetics yields a project by Nadeem Haidary, which draws a more direct connection between the object's functionality and the information behind it.

The In-Formed fork has tines of four different lengths, each representing the per capita calorie consumption of a single nation (US being the longest tine and Bangladesh being the shortest).